Today is Saturday, June 15, the 166th day of 2019. There are 199 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 15, 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.
On this date:
In 1215, England's King John put his seal to Magna Carta ("the Great Charter") at Runnymede.
In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1969, the variety show "Hee Haw," a fast-paced mixture of country music and comedy skits, debuted on CBS-TV.
Ten years ago: Gen. Stanley McChrystal took charge of nearly 90,000 U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan. President Barack Obama, pushing health care reform before the annual meeting of the American Medical Association in Chicago, bluntly told the doctors he was against their highest legislative priority — limiting malpractice awards.
Five years ago: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Hamas militant group of kidnapping three Israeli teenagers who had disappeared on June 12 (the teens' bodies would be found on June 30).
One year ago: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was jailed to await two criminal trials; a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Today's Birthdays: Rhythm and blues singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 85. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 70. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 68. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 65. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 65. Actress Julie Hagerty is 64. Actress Polly Draper is 64. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 61. Bluegrass musician Terry Smith is 59. Actress Helen Hunt is 56. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 56. Actress Courteney Cox is 55. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 53. Contemporary Christian musician Rob Mitchell is 53. Rock musician Jimmy McD is 51. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 50. Actress Leah Remini is 49. Actor Jake Busey is 48. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Johnson is 47. Rock musician T-Bone Willy (Save Ferris) is 47. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 46. Actor Greg Vaughan is 46. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 44. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 43.
Thought for Today: "The times are not so bad as they seem; they couldn't be." — John Franklin Carter, American commentator and author (1897-1967).