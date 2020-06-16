Today in History

In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, N.J., became the first black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer.

In 1987, a jury in New York acquitted Bernhard Goetz of attempted murder in the subway shooting of four youths he said were going to rob him; however, Goetz was convicted of illegal weapons possession. (In 1996, a civil jury ordered Goetz to pay $43 million to one of the persons he had shot.)

Ten years ago: After meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House, BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg announced the oil giant was establishing a $20 billion claim fund and suspending dividends as he insisted, "We care about the small people."

Five years ago: Real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

One year ago: Gary Woodland captured the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, holding off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.