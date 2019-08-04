Today is Sunday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2019. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 4, 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
On this date:
In 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard had its beginnings as President George Washington signed a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.
In 1792, English romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley was born at Field Place near Horsham, England.
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany for invading Belgium; the United States proclaimed its neutrality in the mushrooming world conflict.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
In 1975, the Swedish pop group ABBA began recording their hit single "Dancing Queen" at Glen Studio outside Stockholm (it was released a year later).
Ten years ago: North Korean leader Kim Jong Il pardoned American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee for entering the country illegally and ordered their release during a surprise visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Five years ago: On the first day of a U.S.-Africa summit in Washington, President Barack Obama announced $33 billion in commitments aimed at shifting U.S. ties with Africa beyond humanitarian aid and toward more equal economic partnerships. Israel and Hamas accepted an Egyptian cease-fire proposal meant to halt a bruising monthlong war that had claimed nearly 2,000 lives.
One year ago: A utility worker was killed in a vehicle-related accident near a Northern California wildfire, becoming the seventh person to die amid the immense blaze that had been burning for two weeks near Redding.
Today's Birthdays: Actress-singer Tina Cole is 76. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 75. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 64. Actress Kym Karath (Film: "The Sound of Music") is 61. Actress Lauren Tom is 60. Former President Barack Obama is 58. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: "Live with Kelly & Ryan") is 58. Actress Crystal Chappell is 54. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 51. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 48. Rapper-actress Yo-Yo is 48. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 38. Britain's Duchess of Sussex, the former actress Meghan Markle, is 38. Actress Abigail Spencer is 38. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: "American Idol") is 34. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 31. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 27. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: "American Idol") is 24.
Thought for Today: "A man does not know what he is saying until he knows what he is not saying." — G.K. Chesterton, English poet-essayist (1874-1936).