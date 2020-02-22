Today in History

In 2004, consumer advocate Ralph Nader announced he was running again for president, this time as an independent.

Ten years ago: Najibullah Zazi, accused of buying beauty supplies to make bombs for an attack on New York City subways, pleaded guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, conspiring to commit murder in a foreign country and providing material support for a terrorist organization. (Zazi faced up to life in prison but spent nearly a decade after his arrest helping the U.S. identify and prosecute terrorists; he was given a 10-year sentence followed by supervised release.)

Five years ago: At the 87th Academy Awards, "Birdman" won best picture; Julianne Moore received the best actress Oscar for "Still Alice" while Eddie Redmayne was recognized as best actor for "The Theory of Everything."

One year ago: R&B star R. Kelly was charged in Chicago with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Kelly is being held without bond in Chicago; he is facing a variety of charges in three states.)