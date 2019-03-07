Today is Thursday, March 7, the 66th day of 2019. There are 299 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 7, 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
On this date:
In 1793, during the French Revolutionary Wars, France declared war on Spain.
In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
In 1955, the first TV production of the musical "Peter Pan" starring Mary Martin aired on NBC.
In 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."
Ten years ago: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton met with Turkish leaders in Ankara, where she announced that President Barack Obama was planning to make his own visit, which took place in April 2009.
Five years ago: Russia was swept up in patriotic fervor in anticipation of bringing Crimea back into its territory, with tens of thousands of people thronging Red Square in Moscow chanting, "Crimea is Russia!"
One year ago: The White House said Mexico, Canada and other countries could be spared from President Donald Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs under national security "carve-outs."
Today's Birthdays: TV personality Willard Scott is 85. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 81. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 79. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 77. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 76. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 73. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 73. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 67. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 66. Actor Nick Searcy is 60. Actress Mary Beth Evans is 58. Singer-actress Taylor Dayne is 57. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 56. Author E.L. James is 56. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 55. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 53. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 52. Actress Rachel Weisz is 49. Actor Jay Duplass is 46. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 45. Actress Sarayu Rao is 44. Actor TJ Thyne is 44. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 42. Actress Bel Powley is 27. Actress Giselle Eisenberg (TV: "Life in Pieces") is 12.
Thought for Today: "History and experience tells us that moral progress cannot come in comfortable and in complacent times, but out of trial and out of confusion." — Gerald R. Ford, 38th President of the United States (1913-2006).