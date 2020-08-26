Today in History

Ten years ago: The government of Chile released a video of the 33 miners trapped deep in a copper mine; the men appeared slim but healthy as they sang the national anthem and yelled, “Long live Chile, and long live the miners!”

Five years ago: Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.

One year ago: As the Group of Seven summit wrapped up in France, President Donald Trump pitched his own Doral golf resort in Florida as an ideal site for the next G-7 summit; the idea was scrapped after bipartisan concern that Trump would violate a clause in the Constitution prohibiting presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments.

Today’s Birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 80. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 69. Actor Brett Cullen is 64. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 60. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 55. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 54. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 54. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton is 46. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor Mike Colter is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine is 40. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 36. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 34. Actor Evan Ross is 32. Actor Danielle Savre is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 29. Actor Keke Palmer is 27.

