Today is Wednesday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2019. There are 314 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight:
On Feb. 20, 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.
On this date:
In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.
In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an immigration act which excluded "idiots, imbeciles, feebleminded persons, epileptics, insane persons" from being admitted to the United States.
In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury's Friendship 7 spacecraft.
In 1971, the National Emergency Warning Center in Colorado erroneously ordered U.S. radio and TV stations off the air.
In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama warned a gathering of mayors at the White House that he would "call them out" if they wasted the money from his massive economic stimulus plan.
Five years ago: Protesters advanced on police lines in the heart of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
One year ago: Students who survived the Florida school shooting traveled to Tallahassee to urge state lawmakers to prevent another massacre.
Today's Birthdays: Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt is 95. Actor Sidney Poitier is 92. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 85. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 82. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 78. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 77. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 77. Movie director Mike Leigh is 76. Actress Sandy Duncan is 73. Actor Peter Strauss is 72. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 71. Actor John Voldstad is 68. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 65. Actor Anthony Head is 65. Actor James Wilby is 61. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 56. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 56. Model Cindy Crawford is 53. Actor Andrew Shue is 52. Actress Lili Taylor is 52. Actress Andrea Savage is 46. Singer Brian Littrell is 44. Actress Lauren Ambrose is 41. Actor Jay Hernandez is 41. Actress Majandra Delfino is 38. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 38. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 36. Comedian Trevor Noah is 35. Actor Jake Richardson is 34. Actor Miles Teller is 32. Singer Rihanna is 31.