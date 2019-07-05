Today is Friday, July 5, the 186th day of 2019. There are 179 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 5, 1954, Elvis Presley's first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was "That's All Right."
On this date:
In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the U.S. Treasury Department was founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1946, the bikini, created by Louis Reard, was modeled by Micheline Bernardini during a poolside fashion show in Paris.
In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
In 1989, "The Seinfeld Chronicles," the pilot to the situation comedy "Seinfeld," aired on NBC-TV.
In 2011, a jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
Ten years ago: A bankruptcy judge ruled that General Motors Corp. could sell the bulk of its assets to a new company, clearing the way for the automaker to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Five years ago: Ukrainian troops forced pro-Russian insurgents out of Slovyansk, a key stronghold in Ukraine's embattled east.
One year ago: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics scandals that prompted more than a dozen federal and congressional investigations; deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, was named to take over as acting administrator.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Shirley Knight is 83. Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 76. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 71. Rock star Huey Lewis is 69. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich "Goose" Gossage is 68. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 60. Actor John Marshall Jones is 57. Actor Dorien Wilson is 57. Actress Edie Falco is 56. Actress Kathryn Erbe is 54. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 51. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 50. Rapper RZA is 50. Rhythm and blues singer Joe is 46. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Dale Godboldo is 44. Rapper Bizarre is 43. Rapper Royce da 5'9" is 42. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 39. Actor Ryan Hansen is 38. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady Antebellum) is 37. Rock musician Nick O'Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 34. Actor Jason Dolley is 28. California Angels player Shohei Ohtani is 25.
Thought for Today: "Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right." — Isaac Asimov, American author (1920-1992).