Today in History

Ten years ago: North Korea welcomed Jimmy Carter back to Pyongyang as the former U.S. president arrived to bring home Aijalon Mahli Gomes, an American jailed in the communist country since January 2010 for entering the country illegally from China.

Five years ago: French authorities formally opened a terrorism investigation into a foiled attack four days earlier; a prosecutor said minutes before he slung an assault rifle across his chest and walked through a high-speed train, suspect Ayoub El-Khazzani of Morocco had watched a jihadi video on his cellphone.

One year ago: Thousands turned out for a benefit hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle in Dayton, Ohio, for victims’ families and survivors of a shooting rampage earlier in the month that killed nine people and left dozens injured.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 90. Actor Tom Skerritt is 87. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 87. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 84. Author Frederick Forsyth is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 77. Actor Anthony Heald is 76. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 71. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 71. Rock singer Rob Halford is 69. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 68. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 66. Movie director Tim Burton is 62. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 62. Actor Ashley Crow is 60. Actor Ally Walker is 59. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 59. Actor Joanne Whalley is 59. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 58. Actor Blair Underwood is 56. Actor Robert Maschio is 54. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 54. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 53. Actor David Alan Basche (BAYSH) is 52. Television chef Rachael Ray is 52. Actor Cameron Mathison is 51. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50. Model Claudia Schiffer is 50. Country singer Brice Long is 49. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 47. Actor Eric Millegan is 46. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 44. Actor Jonathan Togo is 43. Actor Kel Mitchell is 42. Actor Rachel Bilson is 39. Actor Blake Lively is 33. Actor Josh Flitter is 26.

