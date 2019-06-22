On June 22, 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)
On this date:
In 1911, Britain's King George V was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
In 1918, a train carrying members of the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus and their families was rear-ended during an emergency stop by another train near Hammond, Indiana, killing at least 86 people aboard the circus train.
In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the "GI Bill of Rights."
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon.
Ten years ago: Nine people were killed when a Washington, D.C., commuter train crashed into the rear of another during afternoon rush hour. President Barack Obama signed the nation's toughest anti-smoking law, aiming to keep thousands of teens from getting hooked.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, in a recorded interview aired on CBS' "Face the Nation," said that al-Qaida-inspired militants who had violently seized territory in Iraq could grow in power and destabilize other countries in the region.
One year ago: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant; the co-owner said the move came at the request of gay employees who objected to Sanders' defense of President Donald Trump's effort to bar transgender people from the military.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Prunella Scales (TV: "Fawlty Towers") is 87. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 86. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 83. Actor Michael Lerner is 78. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 76. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 76. Singer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 75. Singer Howard "Eddie" Kaylan is 72. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 71. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 70. Actress Meryl Streep is 70. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 70. Singer Alan Osmond is 70. Actor Graham Greene is 67. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 66. Actor Chris Lemmon is 65. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 63. Actor Tim Russ is 63. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 62. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 60. Actress Tracy Pollan is 59. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 59. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 57. Actress Amy Brenneman is 55. Author Dan Brown is 55. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 55.
Thought for Today: "If you look at life one way, there is always cause for alarm." — Elizabeth Bowen, Irish author (1899-1973).