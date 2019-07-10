Today is Wednesday, July 10, the 191st day of 2019. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 10, 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.
On this date:
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
In 1929, American paper currency was reduced in size as the government began issuing bills that were approximately 25 percent smaller.
In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.
In 1979, conductor Arthur Fiedler, who had led the Boston Pops orchestra for a half-century, died in Brookline, Mass., at age 84.
In 2002, The House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists (President George W. Bush later signed the measure into law).
In 2004, President George W. Bush said in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment was needed to protect traditional marriage.
Ten years ago: General Motors completed an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be eager to buy.
Five years ago: Germany demanded that the CIA station chief in Berlin leave the country as a new round of allegations of U.S. espionage worsened friction between the two allies.
One year ago: A daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for 2 ½ weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach.
Celebrity Birthdays: Broadway composer Jerry Herman is 88. Singer Mavis Staples is 80. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 74. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 72. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 70. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 65. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 61. Country musician Shaw Wilson (BR549) is 59. Actor Alec Mapa is 54. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 54. Actor Gale Harold is 50. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 49. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 48. Actress Sofia Vergara is 47. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 45. Actor Adrian Grenier is 43. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 42. Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 42. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 39. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 39. Rock musician John Spiker is 38. Actress Heather Hemmens is 35. Actress Emily Skeggs (TV: "When We Rise") is 29. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 28. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 26.
Thought for Today: "The people I distrust most are those who want to improve our lives but have only one course of action in mind." — Frank Herbert, American author (1920-1986).