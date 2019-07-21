Today is Sunday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2019. There are 163 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.
On this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Virginia, resulting in a Confederate victory.
In 1944, American forces landed on Guam during World War II, capturing it from the Japanese some three weeks later. The Democratic National Convention in Chicago nominated Sen. Harry S. Truman to be vice president.
In 1980, draft registration began in the United States for 19- and 20-year-old men.
In 1990, a benefit concert took place in Germany at the site of the fallen Berlin Wall; the concert, which drew some 200,000 people, was headlined by Roger Waters, a founder of Pink Floyd. (The concert ended with the collapse of a mock Berlin Wall made of styrofoam.)
In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette in the wreckage of Kennedy's plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard.
Ten years ago: The Senate voted to terminate further production of the Air Force's topline F-22 fighter jets. Prosecutors in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dropped a disorderly conduct charge against prominent black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who was arrested by a white officer at his home near Harvard University after a report of a break-in.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama ordered employment protection for gay and transgender employees who worked for the federal government or for companies holding federal contracts, telling advocates at a White House signing ceremony he embraced the "irrefutable rightness of your cause."
One year ago: Reacting to the disclosure that his former lawyer had secretly taped their discussion about a potential payment for a former Playboy model, President Donald Trump called such taping "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal," but added that he "did nothing wrong."
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 93. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 71. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 71. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 66. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 62. Actor Lance Guest is 59. Actor Matt Mulhern is 59. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 56. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is 52. Soccer player Brandi Chastain is 51. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 50. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 49. Country singer Paul Brandt is 47. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 47. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 42. Actor Justin Bartha is 41. Actor Josh Hartnett is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 41. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 41.
Thought for Today: "There is no bigotry like that of 'free thought' run to seed." — Horace Greeley, American journalist (1811-1872).