Today is Friday, June 28, the 179th day of 2019. There are 186 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On June 28, 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he'd been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.
On this date:
In 1778, the Revolutionary War Battle of Monmouth took place in New Jersey; from this battle arose the legend of "Molly Pitcher," a woman who was said to have carried water to colonial soldiers, then took over firing her husband's cannon after he was disabled.
In 1838, Britain's Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved commemorations for Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day and Veterans Day to Monday, creating three-day holiday weekends beginning in 1971.
In 1997, in a wild rematch, Evander Holyfield retained the WBA heavyweight boxing championship after his opponent, Mike Tyson, was disqualified for biting Holyfield's ear during the third round of their fight in Las Vegas.
Ten years ago: Soldiers ousted Manuel Zelaya, the democratically elected president of Honduras; congressional leader Roberto Micheletti was sworn in to serve until Zelaya's term ended in January 2010. Michael Jackson was honored at the BET Awards, which had been completely revamped to recognize the legacy of The King of Pop, who died three days earlier at age 50.
Five years ago: Ahmed Abu Khattala, the Libyan militant accused of masterminding the deadly Benghazi attacks in 2012, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy in Washington nearly two weeks after being captured by U.S. special forces.
One year ago: A man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., killing four journalists and a staffer before police stormed the building and arrested him; authorities said Jarrod Ramos had a long-running grudge against the newspaper for its reporting of a harassment case against him.
Today's Birthdays: Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 93. Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 82. Actress Kathy Bates is 71. Actress Alice Krige is 65. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 59. Record company chief executive Tony Mercedes is 57. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 56. Actress Jessica Hecht is 54. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 53. Actor John Cusack is 53. Actor Gil Bellows is 52. Actress-singer Danielle Brisebois is 50. Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 50. Country singer Kellie Pickler is 33.
Thought for Today: "The glory of each generation is to make its own precedents." — Belva Ann Bennett Lockwood, American social reformer (1830-1917).