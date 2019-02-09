Today is Saturday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2019. There are 325 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their first live American television appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," broadcast from New York on CBS.
On this date:
In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1942, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II. Daylight-saving "War Time" went into effect in the United States, with clocks moved one hour forward.
In 1964, the G.I. Joe action figure was introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 2002, Britain's Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
In 2017, a federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, unanimously rejecting the administration's claim of presidential authority.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama used his first news conference since taking office to urgently pressure lawmakers to approve a massive economic recovery bill. New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs.
Five years ago: Despite a wave of online protests, Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark killed a healthy male giraffe named "Marius" because of rules imposed by a European zoo association to deter inbreeding.
One year ago: President Donald Trump signed a $400 billion budget deal that sharply boosted spending, swelling the federal deficit.
Today's Birthdays: Television journalist Roger Mudd is 91. Actress Janet Suzman is 80. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 79. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 77. Actor Joe Pesci is 76. Singer Barbara Lewis is 76. Author Alice Walker is 75. Actress Mia Farrow is 74. Actress Judith Light is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Dennis "DT" Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 68. Country singer Travis Tritt is 56. Country singer Danni Leigh is 49. Actress Amber Valletta is 45. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 43. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 40. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 40. Actor David Gallagher is 34. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 32. Actress Rose Leslie is 32. Actress Camille Winbush is 29. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 23. Actor Evan Roe (TV: "Madam Secretary") is 19.
Thought for Today: "The man who has eaten enough will never believe a hungry one." — Albanian proverb.