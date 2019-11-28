Today is Thursday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2019. There are 33 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
On this date:
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1975, President Ford nominated Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the U-S Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. Sixties war protester Jerry Rubin died in Los Angeles, two weeks after being hit by a car; he was 56.
In 2004, NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol was injured, his 14-year-old son Teddy among three people killed, when a charter plane crashed during takeoff outside Montrose, Colorado.
Ten years ago: A conservative Iranian legislator warned his country might pull out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty after a U.N. resolution censuring Tehran.
Five years ago: French President Francois Hollande brought a message of hope to Guinea, where thousands of residents turned out to catch a glimpse of the first Western leader to visit a country hard hit by Ebola.
One year ago: Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January. Stocks surged to their biggest gain in eight months after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed might not raise interest rates much further; the Dow soared 617 points higher.
Today's Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 83. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. Movie director Joe Dante is 72. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 51. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actor Daniel Henney is 40. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 36. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 36. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 35. R&B singer Trey Songz is 35. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 26.
Thought for Today: "Knowledge is proud that it knows so much; wisdom is humble that it knows no more." — William Cowper, English poet (1731-1800).