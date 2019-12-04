Today is Wednesday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2019. There are 27 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On Dec. 4, 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.
On this date:
In 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson left Washington on a trip to France to attend the Versailles Peace Conference.
In 1942, during World War II, U.S. bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.
In 1954, the first Burger King stand was opened in Miami by James McLamore and David Edgerton.
In 1995, the first NATO troops landed in the Balkans to begin setting up a peace mission that brought American soldiers into the middle of the Bosnian conflict.
In 2000, in a pair of legal setbacks for Al Gore, a Florida state judge refused to overturn George W. Bush's certified victory in Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had allowed manual recounts.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama began putting the finishing touches on a fresh job creation proposal, telling a community college crowd in Allentown, Pennsylvania, "I still consider one job lost one job too many."
Five years ago: The Obama administration acknowledged that many people covered under the Affordable Care Act would face higher premiums next year.
One year ago: Long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush; former Sen. Bob Dole steadied himself out of his wheelchair to salute his old friend and one-time rival. On Instagram, Kevin Hart revealed that he’d been chosen to host the 2019 Academy Awards; he would step down as host by week’s end following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets, and the ceremony ended up taking place with no host.
Today's Birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 86. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 83. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 82. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 77. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 75. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 71. Actor Jeff Bridges is 70. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 68. Actress Patricia Wettig is 68. Actor Tony Todd is 65. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 64. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 64. Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 60. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 57. Actress Marisa Tomei is 55. Actress Chelsea Noble is 55. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 53. Rapper Jay-Z is 50. Actor Kevin Sussman is 49. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 46. Country singer Lila McCann is 38. Actress Lindsay Felton is 35. Actor Orlando Brown is 32. Actress Scarlett Estevez (TV: "Lucifer") is 12.
Thought for Today: "People who have what they want are fond of telling people who haven't what they want that they really don't want it." — Ogden Nash, American humorist and poet (1902-1972).