Today is Saturday, June 29, the 180th day of 2019. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 29, 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Morrison v. Olson, upheld the independent counsel law in a 7-1 decision (the sole dissenter was Justice Antonin Scalia).
On this date:
In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).
In 1613, London's original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare's plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of "Henry VIII."
In 1936, entertainer and songwriter George M. Cohan was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for his contributions to building American morale during World War I.
In 1967, actress Jayne Mansfield, 34, was killed along with her boyfriend, Sam Brody, and their driver, Ronnie Harrison, when their car slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on a highway in Slidell, Louisiana; three children riding in the back, including Mansfield's 3-year-old daughter, Mariska Hargitay, survived.
In 2003, actress Katharine Hepburn died in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, at age 96.
Ten years ago: U.S. combat troops withdrew from Iraqi cities, the first major step toward removing all American forces from the country by Dec. 31, 2011. Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff received a 150-year sentence for his multibillion-dollar fraud.
Five years ago: The al-Qaida breakaway group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which had seized much of northeast Syria and huge tracts in neighboring Iraq, formally declared the establishment of a new Islamic state and demanded allegiance from Muslims worldwide.
One year ago: Canada released a list of items, including ketchup, lawn mowers and playing cards, that would be targeted with billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the United States in response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.
Today's Birthdays: Movie producer Robert Evans is 89. Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 79. Actor Gary Busey is 75. Comedian Richard Lewis is 72. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 71. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 71. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 66. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 66. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 64. Actress Kimberlin Brown (TV: "The Bold and the Beautiful") is 58. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 58. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 54. Musician Dale Baker is 53. Actress Melora Hardin is 52. Actor Brian D'Arcy James is 51. Rap DJ Shadow is 47. Actor Lance Barber is 46. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 42. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 41. Actor Luke Kirby is 41. Country musician Todd Sansom (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 41. Actress Camila Mendes (TV: "Riverdale") is 25.
Thought for Today: "Begin somewhere; you cannot build a reputation on what you intend to do." — James Russell Lowell, American essayist (1819-1891).