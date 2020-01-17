Today is Friday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2020. There are 349 days left in the year.
Today's Highlights in History:
On Jan. 17, 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe, Japan.
On this date:
In 1806, Thomas Jefferson's daughter, Martha, gave birth to James Madison Randolph, the first child born in the White House.
In 1916, the Professional Golfers' Association of America had its beginnings as department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker hosted a luncheon of pro and amateur golfers in New York City. (The PGA of America was formally established on April 10, 1916.)
In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against "the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex."
In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first U.S. execution in a decade.
In 1984, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., ruled 5-4 that the use of home video cassette recorders to tape television programs for private viewing did not violate federal copyright laws.
In 1997, a court in Ireland granted the first divorce in the Roman Catholic country's history.
Ten years ago: Pope Benedict XVI paid a visit to a Rome synagogue, where he and Jewish leaders sparred over the World War II-era record of Pope Pius XII.
Five years ago: Pope Francis braved an approaching tropical storm to travel to the far eastern Philippines to comfort survivors of the deadly Typhoon Haiyan.
One year ago: As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers were set to depart on a previously undisclosed trip to Afghanistan and Brussels, President Donald Trump denied use of a military plane for the trip, calling it a “public relations event” and saying it would be best if Pelosi stayed in Washington to negotiate an end to the government shutdown; the move came a day after Pelosi called on Trump to postpone his State of the Union address due to the shutdown.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Betty White is 98. Actor James Earl Jones is 89. Talk show host Maury Povich is 81. Pop singer Chris Montez is 78. Actress Joanna David is 73. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 67. Singer Steve Earle is 65. Singer Paul Young is 64. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 63. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 61. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 58. Actor Denis O'Hare is 58. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 56. Rock musician Jon Wysocki is 52. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 51. Rapper Kid Rock is 49. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 45. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 40. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: "Dancing with the Stars") is 40. Singer Ray J is 39. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 38. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 38. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 36. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 34. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Film: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi") is 31. Actress Kathrine (cq) Herzer is 23.
Thought for Today: "The only thing wrong with immortality is that it tends to go on forever." — Herb Caen, American newspaper columnist (1916-1997).