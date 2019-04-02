Today is Tuesday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2019. There are 273 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
On this date:
In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
In 1912, the just-completed RMS Titanic left Belfast to begin its sea trials eight days before the start of its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, "The world must be made safe for democracy." (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1956, the soap operas "As the World Turns" and "The Edge of Night" premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1968, "2001: A Space Odyssey," the groundbreaking science-fiction film epic produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 1992, mob boss John Gotti was convicted in New York of murder and racketeering; he was later sentenced to life, and died in prison.
Ten years ago: Leaders of the world's rich and major developing countries met at an emergency G-20 economic summit in London; afterward, President Barack Obama hailed agreements they had reached as a "turning point in our pursuit of global economic recovery," but cautioned, "there are no guarantees."
Five years ago: The Supreme Court's conservative majority voted 5-4 to free wealthy individuals to donate to as many political candidates and campaigns as they wanted, further loosening the reins on giving by big contributors.
One year ago: Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who'd been married for nearly 38 years to Nelson Mandela, died in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 81.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Sharon Acker is 84. Actress Linda Hunt is 74. Singer Emmylou Harris is 72. Actor Sam Anderson is 72. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 72. Actress Pamela Reed is 70. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 70. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 58. Actor Christopher Meloni is 58. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 58. Country singer Billy Dean is 57. Actor Clark Gregg is 57.Rock musician Greg Camp is 52. Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actress Roselyn Sanchez is 46. Country singer Jill King is 44. Actor Pedro Pascal is 44. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 44. Actor Jeremy Garrett is 43. Actor Michael Fassbender is 42. Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 41. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 40. Actress Bethany Joy Galeotti is 38. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: "American Idol") is 33.
Thought for Today: "Never think you've seen the last of anything." — Eudora Welty, American author (1909-2001).