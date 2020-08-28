Today in History

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest at a doctor’s office where she’d gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers died a week later at age 81).

Ten years ago: Conservative commentator Glenn Beck and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin headlined a “Restoring Honor” rally attended by tens of thousands in Washington.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama compared tensions between the U.S. and Israel over the Iranian nuclear deal to a family feud, and said in a webcast with Jewish Americans that he expected quick improvements in ties between the longtime allies once the accord was implemented.

One year ago: New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination; the campaign collapsed amid low polling and major fundraising struggles.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 85. Actor Marla Adams is 82. Actor David Soul is 77. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77. Actor Barbara Bach is 74. Actor Debra Mooney is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69. Actor Daniel Stern is 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 62. Actor Emma Samms is 60. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 59. Country singer Shania Twain is 55. Actor Billy Boyd is 52. Actor Jack Black is 51. Actor Jason Priestley is 51. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Carly Pope is 40. Country singer Jake Owen is 39. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 38. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 37. Actor Sarah Roemer is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 34. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 34. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 31. Actor Katie Findlay is 30. Actor Kyle Massey is 29. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 17. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.

