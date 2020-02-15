Today in History

In 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500 on the same track where his father was killed three years earlier.

In 2005, defrocked priest Paul Shanley was sentenced in Boston to 12 to 15 years in prison on child rape charges.

Ten years ago: Eighteen people were killed when two trains collided south of Brussels, Belgium.

Five years ago: A video purporting to show the mass beheading of Egyptian Coptic Christian hostages was released by militants in Libya affiliated with the Islamic State group.

One year ago: In a move to secure more money for his border wall, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, exercising a broad interpretation of his presidential powers. (Congress voted to block the emergency declaration, but Trump vetoed that measure.)