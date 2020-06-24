Today in History

In 1987, comedian-actor Jackie Gleason died at his home in Lauderhill, Florida, at age 71.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared that he and visiting Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had “succeeded in resetting” the relationship between the former Cold War adversaries.

Five years ago: A federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks.

One year ago: The driver of a pickup truck involved in a collision in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide. (A grand jury later handed up indictments on 23 charges; Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is awaiting trial.)

Today’s Birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 78. Actress Michele Lee is 78. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 77. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 76. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 75. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 73. Actor Peter Weller is 73. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 71. Actress Nancy Allen is 70. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 70. Actor Joe Penny is 64. Reggae singer Astro (UB40) is 63. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 61. Rhythm and blues/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 60. Actor Iain Glen is 59. Rock singer Curt Smith is 59. Actress Danielle Spencer is 55. Actress Sherry Stringfield is 53. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 50. Actress Carla Gallo is 45. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 43. Actress-producer Mindy Kaling is 41. Actress Minka Kelly is 40. Actress Vanessa Ray is 39. Actor Justin Hires is 35. Actress Candice Patton is 35. Actress Kaitlin Cullum is 34. Singer Solange Knowles is 34. Actor Max Ehrich is 29. Actress Beanie Feldstein is 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0