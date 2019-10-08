Today is Tuesday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2019. There are 84 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 8, 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
On this date:
In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
In 1944, "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," starring Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, made its debut on C-B-S Radio.
In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
In 2017, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company amid allegations that he was responsible for decades of sexual harassment against actresses and employees.
Ten years ago: An Arizona sweat lodge ceremony turned deadly as some participants became ill and collapsed inside the 415-square-foot structure; three died. (Motivational speaker James Arthur Ray, who'd led the ceremony, was convicted in 2011 of three counts of negligent homicide and served 20 months in prison.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama told top military commanders at the Pentagon that he was confident the U.S. would keep making progress in its fight against the Islamic State group.
One year ago: President Donald Trump said he had no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Today's Birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 83. Actor Paul Hogan is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 79. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 78. Comedian Chevy Chase is 76. Author R.L. Stine is 76. Actor Dale Dye is 75. Country singer Susan Raye is 75. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 70. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Robert "Kool" Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 69. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 67. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 66. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 65. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 64. Actress Stephanie Zimbalist is 63. Rock musician Mitch Marine is 58. Actress Kim Wayans is 58. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin' Daddies) is 56. Actor Ian Hart is 55. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 55. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 54. Actress-producer Karyn Parsons is 53. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 53. Actress Emily Procter is 51. Actor Dylan Neal is 50. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 49. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 49. Actor Martin Henderson is 45. Actress Kristanna Loken is 40. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 40. Actor Nick Cannon is 39. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 39. Actor Max Crumm is 34. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 34. Actor Angus T. Jones is 26. Actress Molly Quinn is 26. Actress/singer Bella Thorne is 22.
Thought for Today: "Don't let yesterday use up too much of today." — Will Rogers, American humorist (1879-1935).