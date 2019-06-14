Today is Friday, June 14, the 165th day of 2019. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 14, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance.
On this date:
In 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.
In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
In 1968, Dr. Benjamin Spock and three other peace activists were convicted in Boston of conspiring to encourage young men to evade the draft during the Vietnam War. (The verdicts were later overturned by an appeals court.)
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ten years ago: The Los Angeles Lakers won their 15th championship, beating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA finals.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama forced union workers in Philadelphia's commuter rail strike to return to the job, granting Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett's request to create a presidential emergency board to mediate the contract dispute.
One year ago: A Justice Department watchdog report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe criticized the FBI and its former director, James Comey, but did not find evidence that political bias tainted the investigation.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Marla Gibbs is 88. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 80. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 76. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 74. President Donald Trump is 73. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 73. Rock musician Barry Melton is 72. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 70. Actor Eddie Mekka is 67. Actor Will Patton is 65. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 61. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 60. Singer Boy George is 58. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 56. Actress Traylor Howard is 53. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 51. Actor Faizon Love is 51. Actor Stephen Wallem is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 50. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 42. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 41. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez is 36. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 31. Actress Lucy Hale is 30.
Thought for Today: "The flag of the United States has not been created by rhetorical sentences in declarations of independence and in bills of rights. It has been created by the experience of a great people, and nothing is written upon it that has not been written by their life. It is the embodiment, not of a sentiment, but of a history." — President Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), in an address delivered on June 14, 1915.