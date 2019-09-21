Today is Saturday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2019. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 21, 1985, In North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
On this date:
In 1792, the French National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy.
In 1912, magician Harry Houdini first publicly performed his "Water Torture Cell" trick at the Circus Busch in Berlin.
In 1970, "NFL Monday Night Football" made its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-21.
In 2001, Congress again opened the federal coffers to those harmed by terrorism, providing $15 billion to the airline industry, which was suffering mounting economic losses since the Sept. 11 attacks.
In 2008, baseball said farewell to the original Yankee Stadium as the Bronx Bombers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.
Ten years ago: Record flooding hit the Atlanta area, leaving neighborhoods, schools and even sections of roller coasters submerged in several feet of water.
Five years ago: Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of Manhattan and cities around the world to urge policy makers to take action on climate change.
One year ago: President Donald Trump directly challenged by name the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, saying that if the attack on Christine Blasey Ford had been as bad as she claimed, then she would have filed charges.
Today's Birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 78. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 76. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 75. Musician Don Felder is 72. Author Stephen King is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 70. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 69. Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye is 68. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 62. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 62. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 60. Actor David James Elliott is 59. Actress Serena Scott-Thomas is 58. Actress Nancy Travis is 58. Actor Rob Morrow is 57. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 56. Actress Cheryl Hines is 54. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 51. Actress-talk show host Ricki Lake is 51. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 51. Actor Billy Porter is 50. Actor Rob Benedict is 49. Actor James Lesure is 48. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (rih-BEHR'-oh) is 48. Actor Luke Wilson is 48. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 41. Actor Bradford Anderson is 40. Actress Autumn Reeser is 39. TV personality Nicole Richie is 38. Actress Maggie Grace is 36.
Thought for Today: "The only true measure of success is the ratio between what we might have done and what we might have been on the one hand, and the thing we have made and the things we have made of ourselves on the other." — H.G. Wells, English author (born this date in 1866, died 1946.)