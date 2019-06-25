Today is Tuesday, June 25, the 176th day of 2019. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 25, 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
On this date:
In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.
In 1947, "The Diary of a Young Girl," the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1967, the Beatles performed and recorded their new song "All You Need Is Love" during the closing segment of "Our World," the first-ever live international telecast which was carried by satellite from 14 countries.
In 2003, the Recording Industry Association of America threatened to sue hundreds of individual computer users who were illegally sharing music files online.
Ten years ago: Death claimed Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
Five years ago: In an emphatic defense of privacy in the digital age, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that police generally may not search the cellphones of people they arrest without first getting search warrants.
One year ago: Facing rising costs from new tariffs, Harley-Davidson announced that it would begin shifting the production of motorcycles sold in Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas; President Donald Trump accused the company of waving a "White Flag" in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.
Today's Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 94. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 86. Author-activist Larry Kramer is 84. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 82. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 80. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 77. Singer Carly Simon is 74. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 73. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 72. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 71. TV personality Phyllis George is 70. Rock singer Tim Finn is 67. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 65. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 65. Actor Michael Sabatino is 64. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 58. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 56. Actress Erica Gimpel is 55. Actress Angela Kinsey is 48. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 47. Rock musician Mario Calire is 45. Actress Linda Cardellini is 44. Actress Busy Philipps is 40. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 16.
Thought for Today: "A straight line is the shortest in morals as in mathematics." — Maria Edgeworth, Anglo-Irish novelist (1767-1849).