Today is Tuesday, April 16, the 106th day of 2019. There are 259 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 16, 2007, in one of America's worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.
On this date:
In 1789, President-elect George Washington left Mount Vernon, Virginia, for his inauguration in New York.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill ending slavery in the District of Columbia.
In 1889, comedian and movie director Charles Chaplin was born in London.
In 1962, New Orleans Archbishop Joseph Rummel excommunicated three local Roman Catholics for fighting racial integration of parochial schools.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his "Letter from Birmingham Jail" in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests.
In 1972, Apollo 16 blasted off on a voyage to the moon with astronauts John W. Young, Charles M. Duke Jr. and Ken Mattingly on board.
In 1996, Britain's Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York, announced they were in the process of divorcing.
In 2003, the Bush administration lowered the terror alert level from orange to yellow, saying the end of heavy fighting in Iraq had diminished the threat of terrorism in the United States.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama issued a statement saying CIA officials who'd used harsh interrogation tactics during the Bush administration would not be prosecuted; the president traveled to Mexico, where he pledged to help the country in its battle against drugs and violence.
Five years ago: More than 300 people, mostly students, died when a South Korean ferry, the Sewol, sank while en route from Incheon to the resort island of Jeju; 172 people survived.
One year ago: The New York Times and The New Yorker won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for breaking the Harvey Weinstein scandal with reporting that galvanized the #MeToo movement.
Today's Birthdays: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 92. Singer Bobby Vinton is 84. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 72. Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 70. Rock singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 66. Actress Ellen Barkin is 65. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 56. Rock singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 55. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 54. Actor Jon Cryer is 54. Rock musician Dan Rieser is 53. Actor Peter Billingsley is 48. Actor Lukas Haas is 43. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 26. Actress Sadie Sink is 17.
Thought for Today: "The only graceful way to accept an insult is to ignore it; if you can't ignore it, top it; if you can't top it, laugh at it; if you can't laugh at it, it's probably deserved." — Russell Lynes, American writer (1910-1991).