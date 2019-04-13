Today is Saturday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2019. There are 262 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 13, 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
On this date:
In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.
In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in "Lilies of the Field."
In 1986, Pope John Paul II visited the Great Synagogue of Rome in the first recorded papal visit of its kind to a Jewish house of worship.
In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city's century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.
In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.
Ten years ago: The U.N. Security Council condemned North Korea's April 5 rocket launch. President Barack Obama allowed Americans to make unlimited transfers of money and visits to relatives in Cuba. Music producer Phil Spector was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of second-degree murder in the shooting of actress Lana Clarkson (he was later sentenced to 19 years to life in prison).
Five years ago: The head of the United Nations' expert panel on climate change said the cost of keeping global warming in check was "relatively modest," but only if the world acted quickly to reverse the buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that the United States, France and Britain had carried out joint airstrikes in Syria meant to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons. Trump issued a pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, suggesting that the former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney had been "treated unfairly" by a special counsel. Responding to a stinging new memoir from former FBI Director James Comey, Trump laced into Comey, describing him as an "untruthful slime ball."
Today's Birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 86. Actor Lyle Waggoner is 84. Actor Edward Fox is 82. Actor Paul Sorvino is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 79. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 77. Rock musician Jack Casady is 75. Actor Tony Dow is 74. Singer Al Green is 73. Actor Ron Perlman is 69. Actor William Sadler is 69. Singer Peabo Bryson is 68. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 68. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 67. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 65. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 62. Actress Saundra Santiago is 62. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 59. Rock musician Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 58. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 56.
Thought for Today: "Happiness is not the absence of problems but the ability to deal with them." — Charles Louis de Montesquieu, French philosopher (1689-1755).