Today is Saturday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2019. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 5, 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
On this date:
In 1829, the 21st president of the United States, Chester Alan Arthur, was born in North Fairfield, Vermont.
In 1921, the World Series was carried on radio for the first time as Newark, New Jersey station WJZ (later WABC) relayed a telephoned play-by-play account of the first game from the Polo Grounds. (Although the New York Yankees won the opener, 3-0, the New York Giants won the series, 5 games to 3.)
In 1984, the space shuttle Challenger blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8-day mission; the crew included Kathryn D. Sullivan, who became the first American woman to walk in space, and Marc Garneau, the first Canadian astronaut.
In 2011, Apple founder Steve Jobs, 56, died in Palo Alto, California.
In 2017, Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein announced that he was taking a leave of absence from his company after a New York Times article detailed decades of alleged sexual harassment against women including actress Ashley Judd.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama filled the Rose Garden with doctors supportive of his health care overhaul, saying "nobody has more credibility with the American people on this issue than you do."
Five years ago: A suicide bomber blew himself up in Grozny, killing five policemen and wounding 12 others as the Chechen capital celebrated the birthday of its pro-Russian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.
One year ago: Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that they would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, all but assuring that Kavanaugh would be confirmed. A jury in Chicago convicted white police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Glynis Johns is 96. College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Arlene Smith (The Chantels) is 78. Singer-musician Steve Miller is 76. Rock singer Brian Johnson (AC/DC) is 72. Actress Karen Allen is 68. Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 67. Rock musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) is 65. Astrophysicist-author Neil deGrasse Tyson is 61. Memorial designer Maya Lin is 60. Actor Daniel Baldwin is 59. Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 54. Actor Guy Pearce is 52. Actress Josie Bissett is 49. Singer-actress Heather Headley is 45. Pop-rock singer Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) is 45. Rock musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) is 44. Actor Scott Weinger is 44. Actress Kate Winslet is 44. Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 41. Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 39. Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 36. TV personality Nicky Hilton is 36.
Thought for Today: "America has believed that in differentiation, not in uniformity, lies the path of progress. It acted on this belief; it has advanced human happiness, and it has prospered." — Louis D. Brandeis, U.S. Supreme Court justice (born 1856, died this date in 1941).