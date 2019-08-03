Today is Saturday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2019. There are 150 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 3, 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
On this date:
In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr went on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Virginia, charged with treason. (He was acquitted less than a month later.)
In 1921, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refused to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home; he was 40.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2004, the Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopened to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
Ten years ago: Iran's supreme leader formally endorsed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad a second term as president. A court in Los Angeles appointed Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine, permanent guardian of the late pop star's children.
Five years ago: Israel withdrew most of its ground troops from the Gaza Strip in an apparent winding down of a nearly monthlong operation against Hamas that had left more than 1,800 Palestinians and more than 60 Israelis dead.
One year ago: China said it was ready to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports if Washington went ahead with its threat to impose duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Today's Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 94. Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 78. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actress JoMarie Payton is 69. Actor Jay North (TV: "Dennis the Menace") is 68. Actor Philip Casnoff is 65. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 58. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington is 56. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 53. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh is 47. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 43. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 42. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 40. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 35. Actor Jon Foster is 35. Actress Georgina Haig is 34. Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 34. Actress Tanya Fischer is 34. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.
Thought for Today: "We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full." — Marcel Proust, French author (1871-1922).