Today is Thursday, June 6, the 157th day of 2019. There are 208 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
On this date:
In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.
In 1925, Walter Percy Chrysler founded the Chrysler Corp.
In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, New Jersey.
In 1966, black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.
In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.
In 1978, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 13, a primary ballot initiative calling for major cuts in property taxes.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama visited the American cemetery at Omaha Beach in France to commemorate the 65th anniversary of D-Day.
Five years ago: Men who'd stormed Normandy's shore 70 years earlier joined world leaders in paying tribute to the 150,000 Allied troops who risked and lost their lives in the D-Day landings.
One year ago: Breaking with President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan said there was no evidence that the FBI had planted a "spy" in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in an effort to hurt his chances at the polls.
Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 80. Country singer Joe Stampley is 76. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 75. Actor Robert Englund is 72. Folk singer Holly Near is 70. Singer Dwight Twilley is 68. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 67. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 67. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 63. Actress Amanda Pays is 60. Comedian Colin Quinn is 60. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 60. Rock musician Steve Vai is 59. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 58. Actor Jason Isaacs is 56. Actor Anthony Starke is 56. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 53. Actor Max Casella is 52. Actor Paul Giamatti is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 51. Rock musician James "Munky" Shaffer (Korn) is 49. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 47. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 46. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 45. Actress Sonya Walger is 45. . Jazz singer Somi is 43. Actress Amber Borycki is 36. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 12.
Thought for Today: "As far as we can discern, the sole purpose of human existence is to kindle a light in the darkness of mere being." — Carl Jung (1875-1961).