Today in History

In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to halt the crippling rampage of polio, died in La Jolla, California, at age 80.

In 2009, “Tonight Show” sidekick Ed McMahon died in Los Angeles at 86.

In 2018, Trump administration officials said the government knew the location of all children in its custody after separating them from their families at the border, and that it was working to reunite them.

Ten years ago: Following Gen. Stanley McChrystal’s criticism of the Obama administration in a Rolling Stone magazine profile, President Barack Obama named Gen. David Petraeus to replace the Afghanistan commander.

Five years ago: WikiLeaks published documents it said showed the U.S. National Security Agency had eavesdropped on the last three French presidents, releasing material that appeared to capture officials in Paris talking candidly about Greece’s economy, relations with Germany — and, ironically, American espionage.

One year ago: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism from angry residents of South Bend, Indiana, where he was mayor, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a Black man there; Buttigieg said he would call for an outside investigation.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 80. Musical conductor James Levine is 77. Actor Ted Shackelford is 74. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 72. Actor Jim Metzler is 69. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 64. Actress Frances McDormand is 63. Actor Paul La Greca is 58. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 50. Actress Selma Blair is 48. Actor Joel Edgerton is 46. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 45. Rhythm and blues singer Virgo Williams (Ghostowns DJs) is 45. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 43. Country singer Katie Armiger is 29.

