Today in History

Five years ago: Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.

One year ago: In an interview airing on CBS' "60 Minutes," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said a "crime may have been committed" when President Donald Trump fired the head of the FBI and tried to publicly undermine an investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia. George Mendonsa, the U.S. Navy sailor who was seen in an iconic photo kissing a woman in a nurse's uniform in New York's Times Square to celebrate the end of World War II, died in Rhode Island; he was 95.