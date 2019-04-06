Today is Saturday, April 6, the 96th day of 2019. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 6, 1830, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized by Joseph Smith in Fayette, New York.
On this date:
In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow's broadside against him on "See It Now," said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, "engaged in propaganda for Communist causes."
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 1971, Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky, 88, died in New York City.
In 1994, Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun announced his retirement after 24 years.
Ten years ago: An earthquake in central Italy killed some 300 people in the country's deadliest quake in nearly three decades. President Barack Obama paid tribute to the memory of modern Turkey's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a visit to Ankara; delivering a speech to the Turkish Parliament, Obama declared the U.S. "is not and never will be at war with Islam."
Five years ago: Legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died in North Hollywood.
One year ago: Texas Republican congressman Blake Farenthold abruptly resigned, four months after announcing he wouldn't seek re-election amid sexual harassment allegations. Thousands of Palestinians protested along Gaza's sealed border with Israel; Israeli troops opened fire from across the border, and Gaza health officials said at least nine Palestinians were killed.
Today's Birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 91. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 82. Movie director Barry Levinson is 77. Actor John Ratzenberger is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 68. Actress Marilu Henner is 67. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 66. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 59. Rock singer-musician Frank Black is 54. Actress Ari Meyers is 50. Actor Paul Rudd is 50. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 47. Rock musician Markku Lappalainen is 46. Actor Joel Garland is 44. Actress Candace Cameron Bure is 43. Jazz and rhythm-and-blues musician Robert Glasper is 41. Actress Eliza Coupe is 38. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 37. Actor Bret Harrison is 37. Actor Charlie McDermott is 29.
Thought for Today: "History is the ship carrying living memories to the future." — Sir Stephen Spender, British poet and critic (1909-1995).