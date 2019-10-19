Today is Saturday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2019. There are 73 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as "Black Monday."
On this date:
In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.
In 1814, the first documented public performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
In 1994, 22 people were killed as a terrorist bomb shattered a bus in the heart of Tel Aviv's shopping district.
In 2005, a defiant Saddam Hussein pleaded innocent to charges of premeditated murder and torture as his trial opened under heavy security in the former headquarters of his Baath Party in Baghdad.
In 2008, retired Gen. Colin Powell, a Republican who was President George W. Bush's first secretary of state, broke with the party and endorsed Democrat Barack Obama for president, calling him a "transformational figure" during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Ten years ago: The Justice Department issued a new policy memo, telling prosecutors that pot-smoking patients or their sanctioned suppliers should not be targeted for federal prosecution in states that allowed medical marijuana.
Five years ago: Pope Francis beatified Pope Paul VI, concluding a remarkable meeting of bishops debating family issues that drew parallels to the tumultuous reforms of the Second Vatican Council which Paul oversaw and implemented.
One year ago: In the first federal case alleging foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections, U.S. authorities accused a Russian woman of helping oversee the finances of a sweeping effort to sway American public opinion through social media. On the same day, U.S. intelligence agencies asserted that Russia, China, Iran and other countries were engaged in continuous efforts to influence American policy and voters in the upcoming elections and beyond.
Today's Birthdays: Author John le Carre is 88. Artist Peter Max is 82. Actor Michael Gambon is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actress Annie Golden is 68. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 67. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 62. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 57. Host Ty Pennington (TV: "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") is 55. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. Amy Carter is 52. "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan is 49. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 47. Actor Omar Gooding is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs is 37.
Thought for Today: "Dream in a pragmatic way." — Aldous Huxley, English author (1894-1963).