Today in History

Today is Thursday, April 2, the 93rd day of 2020. There are 273 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 2, 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, because of advancing Union forces.
On this date:
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition landed in present-day Florida. (Some historians say the landing actually occurred the next day, on April 3.)
In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
In 1912, the just-completed RMS Titanic left Belfast to begin its sea trials eight days before the start of its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1956, the soap operas "As the World Turns" and "The Edge of Night" premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed into law a windfall profits tax on the oil industry. (The tax was repealed in 1988.)
In 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
Five years ago: Capping a week of difficult negotiations, the United States, Iran and five other world powers said they had agreed on an outline of limits on Iran's nuclear program that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.
One year ago: Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot won the runoff election for Chicago mayor, becoming the first black woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nation’s third-largest city. Police near Los Angeles arrested a man they said had fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle and evaded authorities for two days; police said the two men knew each other and had some sort of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Sharon Acker is 85. Actress Dame Penelope Keith is 80. Actress Linda Hunt is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 73. Actor Sam Anderson is 73. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 73. Actress Pamela Reed is 71. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 71. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 59. Actor Christopher Meloni is 59. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 59. Country singer Billy Dean is 58. Actor Clark Gregg is 58. Actress Jana Marie Hupp is 56. Rock musician Greg Camp is 53. Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Actress Roselyn Sanchez is 47. Country singer Jill King is 45. Actor Pedro Pascal is 45. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 45. Actor Jeremy Garrett is 44. Actor Michael Fassbender is 43. Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 42. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 41. Actress Bethany Joy Lenz is 39. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: "American Idol") is 34. Country singer Chris Janson is 34. Actor Drew Van Acker is 34. Actress Briga Heelan (TV: "Great News") is 33. Actor Jesse Plemons is 32. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: "American Idol") is 27.
Thought for Today: "Living is a form of not being sure, not knowing what next or how. The moment you know how, you begin to die a little." — Agnes de Mille, American dancer-choreographer (1905-1993).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!