Today is Wednesday, March 20, the 79th day of 2019. There are 286 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 5:58 p.m. Eastern time.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 20, 1995, in Tokyo, 12 people were killed, more than 5,500 others sickened when packages containing the deadly chemical sarin were leaked on five separate subway trains by Aum Shinrikyo cult members.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his "Hundred Days" rule.
In 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin.
In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1990, singer Gloria Estefan suffered a broken back when a truck rear-ended her tour bus on a snow-covered highway in Pennsylvania.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama reached out to the Iranian people in a video with Farsi subtitles, saying the U.S. was prepared to end years of strained relations if Tehran toned down its bellicose rhetoric.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama ordered economic sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and a major bank that provided them support, raising the stakes in an East-West showdown over Ukraine.
One year ago: Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bombing in Austin, Texas, shifted attention to a FedEx shipping center near San Antonio, where a package had exploded.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Dame Vera Lynn is 102. Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 97. Actor Hal Linden is 88. Country singer Don Edwards is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 74. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 71. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 70. Actor William Hurt is 69. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 69. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 68. Country musician Jimmy Seales (Shenandoah) is 65. Movie director Spike Lee is 62. Actress Theresa Russell is 62. Actress Holly Hunter is 61. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 58. Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 56. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 54. Actress Jessica Lundy is 53. Actor Michael Rapaport is 49. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 48. Actor Cedric Yarbrough is 46. Actor Michael Genadry is 41. Actress Bianca Lawson is 40. Comedian-actor Mikey Day is 39. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 37.
Thought for Today: "Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment." — Ellis Peters (Edith Pargeter), British author (1913-1995)