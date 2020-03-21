Today in History

Today is Saturday, March 21, the 81st day of 2020. There are 285 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 21, 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
On this date:
In 1871, journalist Henry M. Stanley began his famous expedition in Africa to locate the missing Scottish missionary David Livingstone.
In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.
In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1976, champion skier Vladimir "Spider" Sabich was shot and killed by his girlfriend, actress-singer Claudine Longet, in the home they had shared in Aspen, Colorado; Longet, who maintained the shooting was an accident, served 30 days in jail for negligent homicide.
In 1981, Michael Donald, a black teenager in Mobile, Alabama, was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald's mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)
In 2006, the social media website Twitter was established with the sending of the first "tweet" by co-founder Jack Dorsey, who wrote: "just setting up my twttr."
Ten years ago: Frustrated with the pace of action to overhaul the country's immigration system, thousands of immigrant rights supporters descended on the nation's capital, waving American flags and holding homemade signs in English and Spanish.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama, in an interview with The Huffington Post, said he took Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "at his word" for saying an independent Palestinian state would never co-exist with Israel as long as he was in office, yet another sign of the strained relations between longtime allies.
One year ago: President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy.
Today's Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 81. Songwriter Chip Taylor ("Wild Thing") is 80. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 79. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75. Actor Timothy Dalton is 74. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 74. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 70. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 69. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 62. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 62. Actor Gary Oldman is 62. Actor Matthew Broderick is 58. Comedian-actress Rosie O'Donnell is 58. Actress Cynthia Geary is 55. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 54. Rock musician Jonas "Joker" Berggren (Ace of Base) is 53. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 53. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 52. Actress Laura Allen is 46. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 42. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: "The Walking Dead") is 35. Actor Scott Eastwood is 34. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 28. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is 26. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 16.
Thought for Today: "Is it worse to be scared than to be bored, that is the question." — Gertrude Stein, American writer (1874-1946).