Today in History

In 2017, emails released by Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he’d been told before meeting with a Russian attorney during the presidential campaign that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Hillary Clinton.

Ten years ago: Over the din of vuvuzela horns in Johannesburg, South Africa, Spain won soccer’s World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands.

Five years ago: Top Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from a maximum security prison in Mexico for the second time by exiting through a secretly dug mile-long tunnel (he was recaptured in January 2016 and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado following a conviction on U.S. drug-trafficking charges.)

One year ago: Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes. (Kelly has pleaded not guilty; a trial is set for later this year.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 77. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 71. Former boxer Leon Spinks is 67. Actress Sela Ward is 64. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 63. Actor Mark Lester is 62. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 62. Singer Suzanne Vega is 61. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61. Actress Lisa Rinna is 57. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 55. Actress Debbe Dunning is 54. Actor Greg Grunberg is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 53. Actor Justin Chambers is 50. Actress Leisha Hailey is 49. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 48. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 47. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 47. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 45. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 39. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 37. Actress Serinda Swan is 36. Actor Robert Adamson is 35. Actor David Henrie is 31. Actor Connor Paolo is 30. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 30. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0