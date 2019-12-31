Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2019.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 31, 1986, 97 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Three hotel workers later pleaded guilty in connection with the blaze.)
On this date:
In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
In 1904, New York's Times Square saw its first New Year's Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.
In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.
In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six other people were killed when fire broke out aboard a DC-3 that was taking the group to a New Year's Eve performance in Dallas.
In 1997, Michael Kennedy, the 39-year-old son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was killed in a skiing accident on Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Pianist Floyd Cramer died in Nashville at age 64.
In 2001, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani spent his final day in office praising police, firefighters, and other city employees in the wake of 9/11, and said he had no regrets about returning to private life.
Ten years ago: A lone gunman dressed in black killed five people in Espoo, Finland, four of them at a crowded shopping mall, before returning home and taking his own life.
Five years ago: In one of his final acts as Maryland governor, Democrat Martin O'Malley announced that he would commute the sentences of four death-row inmates to life in prison without parole.
One year ago: Despite some New Year’s Eve gains, stocks finished 2018 with their worst yearly showing in a decade; the S&P 500 ended the year 6.2 percent lower than where it began.
Today's Birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 90. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (TV: "My Three Sons") is 79. Actress Sarah Miles is 78. Rock musician Andy Summers is 77. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 76. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 72. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 68. Actor James Remar is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Don Diamont is 57. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 57. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Gong Li is 54. Author Nicholas Sparks is 54. Actor Lance Reddick is 50. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 47. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 44. Donald Trump Jr. is 42. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 42. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 40. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle is 40. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 40. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 34. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.
Thought for Today: "Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to!" — William E. Vaughan, American newspaper columnist (1915-1977).