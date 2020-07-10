Today in History

Today is Friday, July 10, the 192nd day of 2020. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
On this date:
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1992, a New York jury found Pan Am guilty of willful misconduct and responsible for allowing a terrorist bomb to destroy Flight 103 in 1988, killing 270 people, opening the way for civil lawsuits.
In 2004, President George W. Bush said in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine the most fundamental institution of civilization, and that a constitutional amendment was needed to protect traditional marriage.
In 2005, a search-and-rescue team found the body of a missing U.S. commando in eastern Afghanistan, bringing an end to the desperate search for the last member of an ill-fated, four-man special forces unit that had disappeared the previous month.
In 2018, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach; the other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days.
Ten years ago: Robotic submarines removed a leaking cap from a gushing oil well in the Gulf of Mexico, sending crude flowing freely into the sea until BP installed a new seal that stopped the oil days later.
Five years ago: Katherine Archuleta, the embattled head of the government’s Office of Personnel Management, abruptly stepped down, bowing to mounting pressure following the unprecedented breach of private information her agency was entrusted to protect.
One year ago: Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, resigned following the leak of diplomatic cables that reflected his unflattering opinions about the Trump administration.
Today’s Birthdays: Former New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins is 93. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 75. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 71. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 69. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw is 62. Country musician Shaw Wilson (BR549) is 60. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 57. Actor Alec Mapa is 55. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 55. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 55. Actor Gale Harold is 51. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 49. Actress Sofia Vergara is 48. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 46. Actor Adrian Grenier is 44. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is 43. Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 43. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 40. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 40. Rock musician John Spiker is 39. Actress Heather Hemmens is 36. Actress Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 30. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 29. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 27.
