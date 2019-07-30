Today is Tuesday, July 30, the 211th day of 2019. There are 154 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 30, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making "In God We Trust" the national motto, replacing "E Pluribus Unum" (Out of many, one).
On this date:
In 1729, Baltimore, Md. was founded.
In 1792, the French national anthem "La Marseillaise" by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle, was first sung in Paris by troops arriving from Marseille.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill creating a women's auxiliary agency in the Navy known as "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service" — WAVES for short.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.
In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although presumed dead, his remains have never been found.
In 2001, Robert Mueller, President George W. Bush's choice to head the FBI, promised the Senate Judiciary Committee that if confirmed, he would move forcefully to fix problems at the agency. (Mueller became FBI director on Sept. 4, 2001, a week before the 9/11 attacks.)
Ten years ago: Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Sgt. James Crowley, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer who'd arrested him for disorderly conduct at his home, had beers with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the dispute that unleashed a furor over racial profiling in America.
Five years ago: The House overwhelmingly approved, 420-5, a landmark bill to refurbish the Veterans Affairs Department and improve veterans' health care.
One year ago: Zimbabwe voted for the first time without Robert Mugabe on the ballot; there were long lines at some polling stations. President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani "anytime" with "no preconditions."
Today's Birthdays: Actor Edd "Kookie" Byrnes is 86. Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 85. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 83. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 80. Singer Paul Anka is 78. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 74. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72. Actor Frank Stallone is 69. Actor Ken Olin is 65. Actress Delta Burke is 63. Law professor Anita Hill is 63. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 61. Country singer Neal McCoy is 61. Movie director Richard Linklater is 59. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 58. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 56. Country musician Dwayne O'Brien is 56. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 55. Actress Hilary Swank is 45. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 42. Actress Jaime Pressly is 42. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 39. Actress April Bowlby is 39. Soccer player Hope Solo is 38. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 37. Actor Martin Starr is 37. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 35. Actor Nico Tortorella is 31. Actress Joey King is 20.
Thought for Today: "An efficient bureaucracy is the greatest threat to liberty." — Sen. Eugene McCarthy (1916-2005).