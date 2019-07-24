Today is Wednesday, July 24, the 205th day of 2019. There are 160 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
On this date:
In 1858, Republican senatorial candidate Abraham Lincoln formally challenged Democrat Stephen A. Douglas to a series of political debates; the result was seven face-to-face encounters.
In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.
In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
In 1975, an Apollo spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific, completing a mission which included the first-ever docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.
In 1998, a gunman burst into the U.S. Capitol, killing two police officers before being shot and captured. (The shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., is being held in a federal mental facility.)
In 2005, Lance Armstrong won his seventh consecutive Tour de France. (Those wins were stripped away after Armstrong's 2013 confession to using steroids and other banned performance-enhancing drugs and methods.)
Ten years ago: Trying to tamp down a national uproar over race, President Barack Obama acknowledged using unfortunate words in declaring that Cambridge, Massachusetts, police had "acted stupidly" in arresting black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., adding he'd invited the Harvard professor and Sgt. James Crowley, the arresting officer, for "a beer here in the White House."
Five years ago: Air Algérie Flight 5017, an MD-83 carrying 116 people, crashed in northern Mali, killing all on board; it was the third major international aviation disaster in a week.
One year ago: The Trump administration said it would provide $12 billion in emergency relief to farmers hurt by trade disputes with China and other countries.
Today's Birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 83. Actor Mark Goddard is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 77. Comedian Gallagher is 73. Actress Lynda Carter is 68. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 62. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 55. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 51. Actress Laura Leighton is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 50. Actress Jamie Denbo (TV: "Orange is the New Black") is 46. Actor Eric Szmanda is 44. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 40. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 38. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 37. Actress Anna Paquin is 37. Actress Sarah Greene is 35. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 34. Actress Megan Park is 33. Actress Mara Wilson is 32. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 29. Actor Lucas Adams is 26. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 21.
Thought for Today: "People who jump to conclusions rarely alight on them." — Philip Guedalla, British writer (1889-1944).