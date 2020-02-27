Today in History

Today is Thursday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2020. There are 308 days left in the year.

On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.

In 1801, the District of Columbia was placed under the jurisdiction of Congress.

In 1814, Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, was first performed in Vienna.

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)

In 1982, Wayne Williams was found guilty of murdering two of the 28 young blacks whose bodies were found in the Atlanta area over a 22-month period. (Williams, who was also blamed for 22 other deaths, has maintained his innocence.)