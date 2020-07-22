Today in History

One year ago: Teammates, family and friends gathered at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, to mourn Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who had been found dead in his Texas hotel room on July 1. “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X, remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a 16th week, tying a record set by Mariah Carey and Luis Fonsi.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 77. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 67. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keith Sweat is 59. Actress Joanna Going is 57. Actor Rob Estes is 57. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 55. Rock musician Pat Badger is 53. Actress Irene Bedard is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans is 53. Actress Diana Maria Riva is 51. Actor Colin Ferguson is 48. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 47. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 47. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Franka Potente is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley is 43. Actress A.J. Cook is 42. Actor Keegan Allen is 33. Actress Camila Banus is 30. Actress Selena Gomez is 28. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is seven.