Today is Thursday, June 13, the 164th day of 2019. There are 201 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 13, 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.
On this date:
In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.
In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens, New York.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1978, the movie musical "Grease," starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth professional basketball championship in seven years with a 90-to-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.
In 2005, A jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.
Ten years ago: Opponents of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad clashed with police in the heart of Tehran after the Iranian president claimed a re-election victory.
Five years ago: The Internal Revenue Service told Congress it had lost a trove of emails to and from Lois Lerner, a central figure in the agency's tea party controversy, sparking outrage from congressional investigators.
One year ago: President Donald Trump declared that his summit with Kim Jong Un had ended any nuclear threat from North Korea, though the meeting had produced no details on how or when weapons might be eliminated or reduced.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 87. Artist Christo is 84. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 80. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 75. Actor Richard Thomas is 68. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 68. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 68. Comedian Tim Allen is 66. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 62. Actress Ally Sheedy is 57. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57. Rock musician Paul deLisle (Smash Mouth) is 56. Singer David Gray is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 51. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 50. Actor Jamie Walters is 50. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 49. Country singer Susan Haynes is 47. Actor Steve-O is 45. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 41. Actor Ethan Embry is 41. Actor Chris Evans is 38. Actress Sarah Schaub is 36. Singer Raz B is 34. Actress Kat Dennings is 33. Actress Ashley Olsen is 33. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 33.
Thought for Today: "There are no strangers here, only friends you have not yet met." — William Butler Yeats (1865-1939).