Today is Wednesday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2019. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 12, 2016, an American-born Muslim opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded before being shot dead by police.
On this date:
In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated in Cooperstown, New York.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six "Son of Sam" .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial, but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)
Ten years ago: U.S. television stations ended analog broadcasts in favor of digital transmission. Congress approved legislation banning "light" or candy-flavored cigarettes and requiring tobacco companies to make bigger warning labels and run fewer ads.
Five years ago: During a tightly controlled tour of a converted warehouse at Port Hueneme, California, a government official said the number of migrant children housed at the facility after they were caught entering the country illegally could more than triple to 575 by the following week.
One year ago: After a five-hour summit in Singapore, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement agreeing to work toward a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, although the timeline and tactics were left unclear.
Today's Birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 91. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 78. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 78. Singer Roy Harper is 78. Pop singer Len Barry is 77. Actress Sonia Manzano is 69. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 68. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 67. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 66. Singer Meredith Brooks is 61. Actress Jenilee Harrison is 61. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 60. Actor John Enos is 57. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 57. Actor Paul Schulze is 57. Actor Eamonn Walker is 57. Actress Paula Marshall is 55. Actress Frances O'Connor is 52. Rock musician Bardi Martin is 50. Actor Rick Hoffman is 49.
Thought for Today: "Adventure is not outside man; it is within." — George Eliot, English novelist (1819-1880).