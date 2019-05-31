Today is Friday, May 31, the 151st day of 2019. There are 214 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 31, 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.
On this date:
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent black district of Greenwood over reports a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
In 1949, former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush welcomed Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to Washington for a summit meeting.
In 2005, breaking a silence of 30 years, former FBI official W. Mark Felt stepped forward as "Deep Throat," the secret Washington Post source during the Watergate scandal.
Ten years ago: Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church.
Five years ago: Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was freed by the Taliban in exchange for five Afghan detainees from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
One year ago: The Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada in a move that drew immediate vows of retaliation.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 89. Singer Peter Yarrow is 81. Humanitarian Terry Waite is 80. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 79. Actress Sharon Gless is 76. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 76. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 74. Actor Tom Berenger is 69. Actor Gregory Harrison is 69. Actress Roma Maffia is 61. Comedian Chris Elliott is 59. Actress Lea Thompson is 58. Singer Corey Hart is 57. Rapper DMC is 55. Actress Brooke Shields is 54. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 52. TV host Phil Keoghan is 52. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 47. Actress Archie Panjabi is 47. Actress Merle Dandridge (TV: "Greenleaf") is 44. Actor Colin Farrell is 43. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 42. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 42. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 39. Country singer Casey James (TV: "American Idol") is 37. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 37. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 33. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 32. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 23.
Thought for Today: "They that approve a private opinion, call it opinion; but they that dislike it, heresy; and yet heresy signifies no more than private opinion." — Thomas Hobbes, English political philosopher (1588-1679).