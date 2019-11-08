Today is Friday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2019. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 8, 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
On this date:
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won re-election as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the "Beer-Hall Putsch."
In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
In 1972, the premium cable TV network HBO (Home Box Office) made its debut with a showing of the movie "Sometimes a Great Notion."
In 2004, after a decade, the U.S. dollar was eliminated from circulation in Cuba.
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America's 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.
Ten years ago: The embattled president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, pledged there would be no place for corrupt officials in his new administration, as demanded by the U.S and its international partners.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama introduced his choice for U.S. attorney general, Brooklyn federal prosecutor Loretta Lynch, to succeed Eric Holder.
One year ago: Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that would become the state's deadliest ever, killing 86 people; authorities said the community of Paradise had been nearly destroyed by the flames.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Norman Lloyd is 105. Actor Alain Delon is 84. Singer-actress Bonnie Bramlett is 75. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 70. TV personality Mary Hart is 69. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 67. Actress Alfre Woodard is 67. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 65. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 62. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 58. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 53. Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith is 52. Rock musician Jimmy Chaney is 50. Actress Roxana Zal is 50. Singer Diana King is 49. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 48. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 47. Actress Gretchen Mol is 46. ABC News anchor David Muir is 46. Actor Matthew Rhys is 45. Actress Tara Reid is 44. Country singer Bucky Covington is 42. Actress Dania Ramirez is 40. Actress Azura Skye is 38. Actor Chris Rankin is 36. TV personality Jack Osbourne is 34. Actress Jessica Lowndes is 31. R&B singer SZA is 30. New York Yankees outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is 30. Singer-actor Riker Lynch is 28. Country singer Lauren Alaina is 25. Actor Van Crosby (TV: "Splitting Up Together") is 17.
Thought for Today: "Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of traveling." — Margaret Lee Runbeck, American author (1905-1956).