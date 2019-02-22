Today is Friday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2019. There are 312 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight:
On Feb. 22, 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named "Dolly."
On this date:
In 1630, English colonists in the Massachusetts Bay Colony first sampled popcorn brought to them by a Native American named Quadequina for their Thanksgiving celebration.
In 1732 (New Style date), the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.
In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.
In 1980, the "Miracle on Ice" took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.
Ten years ago: "Slumdog Millionaire" won best picture and seven other Academy Awards; the late Heath Ledger won the best supporting actor Oscar for "The Dark Knight."
Five years ago: Retired Pope Benedict XVI joined Pope Francis in a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica creating the cardinals who will elect their successor in an unprecedented blending of papacies past, present and future.
One year ago: Defying his supporters in the National Rifle Association, President Donald Trump said the nation should keep assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21. Authorities announced that the armed officer who was on duty at the Parkland, Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went into the building to engage the gunman.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 91. Actor James Hong is 90. Actor John Ashton is 71. Actress Julie Walters is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 69. Actress Ellen Greene is 68. David Axelrod is 64. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 60. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 56. Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 53. Actress Jeri Ryan is 51. Actor Thomas Jane is 50. TV host Clinton Kelly is 50. Actress Tamara Mello is 49. Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 48. Actor Jose Solano is 48. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 47. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 46. Singer James Blunt is 45. Actress Drew Barrymore is 44. Actress Liza Huber is 44. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's) is 40. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 37. Actor Zach Roerig is 34. Actor Daniel E. Smith is 29.
Thought for Today: "Authority without wisdom is like a heavy ax without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish." — Anne Bradstreet, American poet (1612-1672).